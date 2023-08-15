NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homeowner was able to escape a house fire in Clarksville with minor injuries, and two people were displaced due to the damage, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Multiple units responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Warren Drive on Tuesday morning.

CFR said upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming out of the home’s front window. Firefighters were able to contain the fire where it had started, however, smoke damage was found throughout the house.

Clarksville Fire said the homeowner escaped with minor injuries but refused treatment. Two people were displaced due to the damage the fire caused.

The house fire is believed to have been started by a propane heater, CFR said.

1 injured, 2 displaced after house fire in Clarksville (Clarksville Fire Rescue)

