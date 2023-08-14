Two more arrested in connection to street racing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested this weekend after Metro Nashville police continue efforts to disband street racing groups around the metropolitan area.

According to MNPD, several units converged on a parking lot off Corporate Drive for reports of a “vehicle meet-up,” where burnouts and other maneuvers were being performed on Saturday night. A green Dodge Challenger, driven by 21-year-old Micah Hooker, sped away from the scene and was pursued by an MNPD helicopter.

Police said the helicopter crew watched as Hooker switched off his headlights to avoid detection and nearly caused two head-on collisions.

Hooker was finally stopped at Hamilton Church Road and Hobson Pike. He and his passenger, 21-year-old Bailee Nelson, was taken into custody.

Hooker was booked and charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, rioting, and criminal trespassing. Nelson’s charges include criminal trespassing, rioting, and gun theft after a stolen pistol was found in her purse.

