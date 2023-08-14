‘There was fire coming out of the pole’: Germantown homeowner finds tree on home, powerlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During Saturday’s storms, a tree in Germantown was captured breaking, hitting homes, and taking down powerlines.

Even though the trees have since been removed and power has been restored, since Saturday’s storms, homeowners in the Germantown neighborhood said they’re still worried.

On Sunday morning, half of the rotting tree was still there, swaying in the wind and rain.

The tree fell on James Shelley’s and another person’s home and knocked down a power line.

“As I was pulling into my house, it just happened about 15 to 20 minutes before and there was fire coming out of the pole,” Shelley said. “I ran in here and grabbed my cat. Another block down the street, there was another fire truck sitting there because another tree had just run into a house.”

Shelley said he believes the trees didn’t come just because of the storms. He said he believes the trees were rotting.

“If you look around here, everywhere in Nashville and every time a storm comes, they’re constantly knocking them down,” Shelley said. “I feel sorry for my neighbor. This is the third three that’s fallen onto his house…the third.”

As rain loomed on Sunday afternoon, Shelley said he was sending out a prayer.

“It makes me nervous that half of the tree is still there, right now if you on the film could see it it’s swaying back-and-forth and I’m just like please let today not be the day a tree falls into house,” Shelley said.

Homeowners said this is a reminder to check the trees in your yard for signs of rotting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.