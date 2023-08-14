‘There was fire coming out of the pole’: Germantown homeowner finds tree on home, powerlines

The man said this is the third time a tree has fallen on his neighbor’s house.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During Saturday’s storms, a tree in Germantown was captured breaking, hitting homes, and taking down powerlines.

Even though the trees have since been removed and power has been restored, since Saturday’s storms, homeowners in the Germantown neighborhood said they’re still worried.

On Sunday morning, half of the rotting tree was still there, swaying in the wind and rain.

The tree fell on James Shelley’s and another person’s home and knocked down a power line.

“As I was pulling into my house, it just happened about 15 to 20 minutes before and there was fire coming out of the pole,” Shelley said. “I ran in here and grabbed my cat. Another block down the street, there was another fire truck sitting there because another tree had just run into a house.”

Shelley said he believes the trees didn’t come just because of the storms. He said he believes the trees were rotting.

“If you look around here, everywhere in Nashville and every time a storm comes, they’re constantly knocking them down,” Shelley said. “I feel sorry for my neighbor. This is the third three that’s fallen onto his house…the third.”

As rain loomed on Sunday afternoon, Shelley said he was sending out a prayer.

“It makes me nervous that half of the tree is still there, right now if you on the film could see it it’s swaying back-and-forth and I’m just like please let today not be the day a tree falls into house,” Shelley said.

Homeowners said this is a reminder to check the trees in your yard for signs of rotting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Middle Tennessee counties until 5:00 P.M.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms push through the Mid State
Piles of trash, infestation of gnats plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got...
Piles of trash, infestation of bugs plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got used to smelling it’
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
Metro Police
One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee

Latest News

Tree crushes homes after Saturday storms
Tree crushes homes after Saturday storms
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week then drying out
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in ‘critical yet stable condition’, Mt. Juliet Fire Department says
Mt. Juliet apartment fire
Community shows support for residents impacted by Mt. Juliet apartment fire