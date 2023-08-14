Tanker overturns in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tanker truck crashed and overturned in Hermitage, spilling fuel across the roadway and causing a closure early Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department reported a tanker carrying approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel crashed near Hermitage Woods Drive and came to rest on its side and began leaking fuel on the roadway.

An estimated 200 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled and NFD crews managed to prevent it from spreading into the grass. Metro Stormwater crews were at the scene to monitor for contamination.

Metro Nashville Police closed Old Hickory Boulevard in both directions so the fuel can be offloaded into a new tanker and for crews to clean up the spilled fuel from the roadway. The process is expected to take several hours.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

A tanker truck overturned on Old Hickory Blvd. Monday morning. (WSMV)

