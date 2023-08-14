Student charged after bringing gun to Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Nashville high schooler was arrested Monday after a gun was found in his backpack.

East High School administrators found the 9-millimeter handgun after a student tipped them off, according to police.

The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got the firearm.

He was charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.

