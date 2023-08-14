Student charged after bringing gun to Nashville school
The student is charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Nashville high schooler was arrested Monday after a gun was found in his backpack.
East High School administrators found the 9-millimeter handgun after a student tipped them off, according to police.
The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got the firearm.
He was charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.
