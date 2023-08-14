Student charged after bringing gun to Nashville school

The student is charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo(Metro Schools)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Nashville high schooler was arrested Monday after a gun was found in his backpack.

East High School administrators found the 9-millimeter handgun after a student tipped them off, according to police.

The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got the firearm.

He was charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.

