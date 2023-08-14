Shootout turns deadly at Nashville gas station

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense following the deadly shooting on Clarksville Pike.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed near the front door of the F and B Market on Clarksville Pike late Sunday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said the victim pulled up to the gas station around 10:30 p.m. and got into a fight with another man who was inside.

That argument led to gunfire at the front of the store. Police said both men fired shots at each other.

The man who drove up to the store was killed near the front door, according to investigators.

The shooter remained on scene until police arrived and claimed self-defense, police said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

