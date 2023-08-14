Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
She gave deputies permission to search the truck, and during the search, deputies found the McDonald’s box that did not contain a hamburger.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a traffic stop, Putnam County deputies discovered approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine hidden inside a McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburger box.
The Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a PLC INC. truck on Aug. 10, which was driven by 32-year-old Peggy Sue Cooper, of Cookeville.
Cooper gave deputies permission to search the truck, and during the search, deputies found the McDonald’s box that did not contain a hamburger. When they opened it, deputies discovered the meth which was approximately a quarter of a pound (four ounces).
She faces several drug charges and her bond has been set at $50,000. Cooper’s court date is set for Aug. 16.
