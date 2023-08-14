Police search for suspect accused of stealing $3K in product from ULTA store

The theft occurred on Aug. 9 and the alleged thief left the area in a Nissan sedan.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are searching for a suspect who’s accused of stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from an ULTA Beauty store.

The theft occurred on Aug. 9 and the alleged thief left the area in a Nissan sedan.

Police said the vehicle had a temporary license plate which didn’t yield any leads on the suspect involved.

“If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org | 931-451-0783 or submit an anonymous tip here,” Spring Hill Police said.

