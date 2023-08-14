NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service in Nashville has determined a brief, weak EF-0 tornado occurred in Franklin during severe storms on Saturday.

The tornado touched down at about 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 12, with maximum winds were 75 miles per hour. It was 40 yards wide and was on the ground for 2.67 miles, causing sporadic damage.

The tornado’s touchdown point is still not confirmed.

The same line of severe storms and its lightning is blamed for an apartment fire in Mt. Juliet, which has displaced several families.

We have determined that a brief, weak EF-0 tornado occurred in Franklin (Williamson County) with the storms on Saturday, August 12th. Maximum winds were 75 mph. Path width was 50 yards. Path length still to be determined. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 14, 2023

