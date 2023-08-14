New AP poll has Tennessee Vols in the top 15 to start 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest AP poll was released in the early afternoon on Monday Aug. 14 and ranked the Volunteers right below Texas at No. 12, the highest start for Tennessee since 2016.

Other SEC teams ranked above the Vols in the top 10 are Georgia (No.1), Alabama (No. 4) and LSU (No.5).

The Vols look to start their season strong as they face-off against Virginia on Saturday Sept. 2 in Nashville with quarterback Joe Milton III at the helm of what promises to be a high-powered offense in 2023.

To see the all the rankings in the latest AP poll, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.