Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet

Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.(Provded by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - The mullet is no more...

In a surprising turn of events, Morgan Wallen left many of his fans shocked during his Friday concert in Columbus, Ohio, as he walked on stage at Ohio Stadium without his mullet.

As revealed by numerous social media accounts from attendees of the concert, Wallen stepped onto the stage wearing a red hat, but it appeared that his signature hairstyle was buzzed off.

Wallen acknowledged the transformation shortly after making his appearance on stage.

“Before we get any further…I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” Wallen revealed to the audience.

As word about Wallen’s sudden transformation traveled, fans online had mixed feelings about the unexpected decision. Some were saddened by the change, while one Twitter user declared mullets are no longer in style as a result.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

A few strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Mid State this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Spotty strong - severe storms possible for some late today & tonight
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe
Fire left Franklin house with $50K worth of damages
Investigation underway after fire starts near 3-D printer at Franklin home
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases