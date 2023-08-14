Missing Mt. Juliet man found safe
The TBI issued a Silver Alert for the man on August 10.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Mt. Juliet man was located and is safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an alert on Thursday, August 10.
According to the TBI, 62-year-old Henry Chambers was found safe on Saturday afternoon, two days after the Silver Alert was issued due to a medical condition that likely made it difficult for Chambers to find his own way home.
