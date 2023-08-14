Missing Mt. Juliet man found safe

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for the man on August 10.
Silver Alert issued for missing Mt. Juliet man
Silver Alert issued for missing Mt. Juliet man(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Mt. Juliet man was located and is safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an alert on Thursday, August 10.

According to the TBI, 62-year-old Henry Chambers was found safe on Saturday afternoon, two days after the Silver Alert was issued due to a medical condition that likely made it difficult for Chambers to find his own way home.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in ‘critical yet stable condition’, Mt. Juliet Fire Department says
FILE - Instruments sit on a table in an operating room June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn....
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Shootout turns deadly at Nashville gas station
A man reportedly pulled up to the gas station and got into an argument with another man who was...
Deadly shooting on Clarksville Pike
MNPD detectives are investigating claims of self-defense following the deadly shooting on...
Man shot, killed outside gas station in Northwest Nashville
James Merrell, age 69.
Nashville man found safe after Silver Alert issued