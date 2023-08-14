Missing Mt. Juliet man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Mt. Juliet man was located and is safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an alert on Thursday, August 10.

According to the TBI, 62-year-old Henry Chambers was found safe on Saturday afternoon, two days after the Silver Alert was issued due to a medical condition that likely made it difficult for Chambers to find his own way home.

Pleased to provide this update…Henry Chambers has been located, and is safe!! pic.twitter.com/Ql978kOVsM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 12, 2023

