Missing jet skier’s body recovered from Tims Ford Lake

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities recovered a body of a missing jet-skier Monday morning at Fords Creek Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA officers responded to a missing person incident on Tims Ford Lake at Rock Creek Boat Ramp after bystanders called authorities, reporting they had found find a truck backed down the ramp with jet ski floating nearby. Officials began a search of the area, which concluded on Monday morning when the body of the missing jet skier was located, TWRA said.

A preliminary investigation shows Edward Harper, age 80, from Estill Springs, was trying to load his jet ski onto his trailer at Rock Creek Boat Ramp, when he somehow entered the water. Investigators deployed the TWRA remote operated vehicle (ROV) and located the body.

Divers from Franklin County Rescue made the recovery. Harper was not wearing a life jacket, according to TWRA.

Assisting agencies were Franklin County Sheriff Department, Franklin County Rescue, Franklin A&E EMS, Estill Springs Police Department, and Tims Ford State Park.

The fatal incident raises the total of fatal boating incidents to 19 in Tennessee for 2023.

