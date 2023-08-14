Metro Schools looking to hire more nurses as new school year begins

MNPS said the Metro Public Health Department is looking for more people to join Metro Schools’ team of nurses.
Schools undergoing a school nurse shortage
Schools undergoing a school nurse shortage(WNEM)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to hire more nurses as the new school year is underway.

MNPS said the Metro Public Health Department is looking for more people to join Metro Schools’ team of nurses.

If you’re interested in the opportunity, you can click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Some parents are concerned about required tutoring following TCAP testing for last year's third...
What TCAP tutoring will look like for Metro Schools’ fourth grade students
If a fourth-grade student in the state didn’t pass their TCAP, they must do summer learning or...
Parents confused about TCAP retention tutoring
Any student in any grade level can enroll if they live in the state.
Online school allows students to learn from home
Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country
PHOTOS: Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country