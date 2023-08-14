Metro Schools looking to hire more nurses as new school year begins
MNPS said the Metro Public Health Department is looking for more people to join Metro Schools’ team of nurses.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to hire more nurses as the new school year is underway.
