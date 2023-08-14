Metro schools to host teacher recruitment fair

A $2,500 stipend will be offered for select teaching positions.
Teacher generic
Teacher generic(MGN ONLINE)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This month, Metro Nashville Public Schools will host a recruitment fair to fill immediate teaching roles for this school year.

Before the school year began, MNPS had about 170 teaching openings and several hundred open positions for support staff, like bus drivers and monitors. The district said they’re working well into the school year to fill these positions.

On Aug. 26, prospective teachers are invited to attend the event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center. MNPS said they will be looking to hire permit-eligible teachers, librarians, school counselors, physiologists, social workers, and speech-language pathologists.

A $2,500 stipend will be offered for select teaching positions.

Interested candidates can pre-register online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

