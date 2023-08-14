MACC thanks community for stepping up after A/C broke down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the air conditioning went out over the weekend at Metro Animal Care and Control, the staff was shocked by the community support they received.

They realized something was off when they got to work on Saturday morning.

”The temps just rose, so our staff was uncomfortable, animals were uncomfortable, so we wanted to make a foster plea,” MACC Director Ashley Harrington said.

Harrington said the air conditioning broke down in one of their dog rooms.

“I think myself and the staff was just standing in the lobby in a state of frustration cause these are animals that we care for,” she said.

The center posted a plea to Facebook asking people to foster some of the dogs, and the response was overwhelming.

”The sheer number of people that were coming into the lobby was awesome,” she said. “We kind of just stood there dumbfounded with the number of people in the lobby.”

In addition to their normal fosters, they had seventy emergency fosters this weekend. The air conditioning unit was fixed Monday morning, and the center said they’re relieved it’s much cooler.

Harrington thanks the community for stepping up in their time of need.

MACC is always welcoming foster parents. If you’re interested, you can stop by the shelter or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.