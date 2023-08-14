Investigation underway after fire starts near 3-D printer at Franklin home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department says a house was left with $50,000 worth of damages after a fire Monday morning.

FFD said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire that ignited at a home in the Breezeway subdivision.

Crews were dispatched to the house fire on Danton Court at about 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from the attached garage of the home. FFD said all of the occupants were outside of the home.

One of the occupants was spraying it with a garden hose through the garage window.

“Firefighters rapidly established and advanced hose lines and used saws to cut the garage door and gain access. They quickly controlled the fire, preventing flames from extending into the living space,” FFD said.

Franklin Fire Investigator Brian Daugherty said the fire may have started near a 3D printer in the garage, but the cause is under investigation. The house received about $50K worth of damage, according to Daugherty.

