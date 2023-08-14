‘He’s a little cowboy’: Ashland City boy wins third-straight pony race championship

Trey Mundy won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship in the pony division.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Ashland City fifth grader can once again call himself a champion after winning another big race on Saturday.

Trey Mundy, with the help of his 16-year-old pony Midnight, won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship in the pony division. This marks Mundy’s third-straight state fair championship with Midnight in the 12-and-under category.

Trey also earned the second-place spot, or reserve championship, on his pony Trixie.

“He’s a little cowboy,” Trey’s mother Kristen said. “Trey has rode his whole life. He loves it. He rides every day.”

Trey Mundy won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship with his pony Midnight.
Trey Mundy won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship with his pony Midnight. (Courtesy of the Mundy family)
Trey Mundy won the reserve championship with Trixie.
Trey Mundy won the reserve championship with Trixie.(Haley Johnson/Courtesy of Mundy family)

The 11-year-old doesn’t get nervous before his races, his mother said. Trey remains relaxed before a race.

“He’s cool, calm and collected,” Kristin Mundy said. “We say he has ice in his veins because nothing bothers him. He just plays in the dirt, and when it’s time, he goes out and does his thing.”

The 5th grader spends about two hours a day practicing and even gave up baseball to focus on pony racing. In 2021, Trey won the All-American Youth Barrel Race, one of the largest pony races in the country.

Trey’s mother said he was excited after his win on Saturday and competes every weekend he can.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

O-positive blood donations
Blood Assurance seeking O-positive donations after recent traumas deplete supply
Glenda Glover is set to retire after this academic school year.
Glenda Glover, TSU’s first female president, announces retirement
Schools undergoing a school nurse shortage
Metro Schools looking to hire more nurses as new school year begins
Ashland City boy wins barrel race