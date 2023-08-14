‘He’s a little cowboy’: Ashland City boy wins third-straight pony race championship

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Ashland City fifth grader can once again call himself a champion after winning another big race on Saturday.

Trey Mundy, with the help of his 16-year-old pony Midnight, won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship in the pony division. This marks Mundy’s third-straight state fair championship with Midnight in the 12-and-under category.

Trey also earned the second-place spot, or reserve championship, on his pony Trixie.

“He’s a little cowboy,” Trey’s mother Kristen said. “Trey has rode his whole life. He loves it. He rides every day.”

Trey Mundy won the 2023 Tennessee State Fair Barrel Racing championship with his pony Midnight. (Courtesy of the Mundy family)

Trey Mundy won the reserve championship with Trixie. (Haley Johnson/Courtesy of Mundy family)

The 11-year-old doesn’t get nervous before his races, his mother said. Trey remains relaxed before a race.

“He’s cool, calm and collected,” Kristin Mundy said. “We say he has ice in his veins because nothing bothers him. He just plays in the dirt, and when it’s time, he goes out and does his thing.”

The 5th grader spends about two hours a day practicing and even gave up baseball to focus on pony racing. In 2021, Trey won the All-American Youth Barrel Race, one of the largest pony races in the country.

Trey’s mother said he was excited after his win on Saturday and competes every weekend he can.

