Glenda Glover, TSU’s first female president, announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover announced Monday she will retire at the end of this academic school year.

Glover, the university’s eighth president, and first female president, shared her plans with the TSU campus during an annual fall faculty meeting. Glover, who has served the university for more than a decade, said it’s been a full-circle moment to serve as president of her alma mater.

“Serving as President of Tennessee State University has been the honor of a lifetime,” Glover said during the announcement. “Words cannot express the emotions I have as I stand before you this morning. TSU prepared me for every accomplishment I have achieved throughout my career. This is where I got my start, where the seeds of excellence were sown for a young teenager from south Memphis who aspired to change the world.”

In the media release, TSU lauds Glover’s leadership for guiding the university through challenges while celebrating significant milestones and accomplishments.

“This includes using her influence to bring national figures to the TSU campus,” the release said.

“We have elevated the brand, the reputation, and the legacy; and ensured that TSU is on a nationwide platform by increasing the national visibility of this university,” Glover said. “TSU is being discussed in rooms where it has never been discussed before. This recognition helped us recruit even more students, not only from Tennessee but from around the country.”

In her announcements, Glover thanked students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community leaders for their support.

“I am merely retiring from the presidency of Tennessee State University. Wherever my door may be, it will always remain open to the students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and the Nashville community,” she said. “I will continue to advance educational opportunities, ensuring fairness, equity, and justice for African Americans and people of color, women, and those often left behind.”

