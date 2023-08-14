Friends of man killed in Nashville gas station shooting remember victim as a ‘good guy’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Nashville gas station that left one man dead.

Police said at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, a fight between two men started in a parking lot. The two were arguing right outside of the Citgo gas station on Clarksville Pike when they stepped inside and pulled out their guns.

Ricky Starks Jr., 42, was fatally shot, according to police. His friends were left heartbroken.

Previous Coverage Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station

“I was devastated, I was devastated,” Tim Cole said. “I’ve been on the phone all morning just talking about how bad it was that a good guy like him was killed.”

Ricky Johnson Jr., 34, told police Starks walked up to him in the gas station parking lot Sunday night. He said after Starks pointed a gun at his head, pistol whipped him multiple times and told him to empty his pockets, he pulled out his own gun.

Surveillance cameras caught Johnson shooting Starks multiple times, but police said he claimed self-defense. Starks was taken to the hospital, where he died, leaving behind friends who didn’t want to go on camera in tears.

“I was shocked, devastated and in disbelief,” A friend of Starks said. “That coming from him, it did shock me because I don’t see him as that kind of guy.”

Starks was described as a great and kindhearted person by his friends.

Police are investigating the shooting to decide if Johnson truly shot Starks in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.