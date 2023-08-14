Friends of man killed in Nashville gas station shooting remember victim as a ‘good guy’

Friend’s break down their devastation and reasons they believe there’s more to the story.
Friends remember shooting victim as a "good guy."
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Nashville gas station that left one man dead.

Police said at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, a fight between two men started in a parking lot. The two were arguing right outside of the Citgo gas station on Clarksville Pike when they stepped inside and pulled out their guns.

Ricky Starks Jr., 42, was fatally shot, according to police. His friends were left heartbroken.

Previous Coverage
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station

“I was devastated, I was devastated,” Tim Cole said. “I’ve been on the phone all morning just talking about how bad it was that a good guy like him was killed.”

Ricky Johnson Jr., 34, told police Starks walked up to him in the gas station parking lot Sunday night. He said after Starks pointed a gun at his head, pistol whipped him multiple times and told him to empty his pockets, he pulled out his own gun.

Surveillance cameras caught Johnson shooting Starks multiple times, but police said he claimed self-defense. Starks was taken to the hospital, where he died, leaving behind friends who didn’t want to go on camera in tears.

“I was shocked, devastated and in disbelief,” A friend of Starks said. “That coming from him, it did shock me because I don’t see him as that kind of guy.”

Starks was described as a great and kindhearted person by his friends.

Police are investigating the shooting to decide if Johnson truly shot Starks in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet

Latest News

Parole official recommends that Tarek Mentouri not be eligible again for parole for another...
Parole official recommends no parole for massage therapist who committed sex crimes
Friends remember shooting victim as a "good guy."
Man claims self-defense in deadly shootout
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
One of Tarek Mentouri's victims said, "I don’t believe he feels a shred of remorse."
Parole official recommends no parole for former massage therapist
Metro Animal Care and Control air conditioning broke over the weekend.
MACC loses air conditionng over the weekend