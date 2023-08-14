First Alert Weather Day: Another round of storms this evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a round of morning storms, we have one more round to go this evening

Our First Alert Weather Day continues as another round of strong storms could develop by this evening. Through the afternoon, partly cloudy skies and hot conditions can be expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most, with a heat index around 100° in many spots. Storms this evening pose a damaging wind threat.

A few strong storms are possible this evening as a cold front moves through. (WSMV)

Overnight, Southeastern portions of the Mid State could still have lingering storms. These should clear by daybreak tomorrow as the cold front finally clears our area. High temperatures for most, by the afternoon, will only make it into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with decent sunshine.

Wednesday features more sunshine as high pressure dominates the area. Highs will still be in the low 80s, but middle 80s return for Thursday.

Temperatures continue climbing into Friday. Areas like Nashville will be back around 90 degrees which is closer to average. That heat continues into the weekend.

NEXT WEEKEND

Plenty of sunshine is likely through the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will hover in the lower 90s and the humidity makes a return. Feels like temperatures could be near 100°.

