First Alert Weather Day: Another round of storms this evening

After today’s storms, much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a round of morning storms, we have one more round to go this evening

Our First Alert Weather Day continues as another round of strong storms could develop by this evening. Through the afternoon, partly cloudy skies and hot conditions can be expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most, with a heat index around 100° in many spots. Storms this evening pose a damaging wind threat.

A few strong storms are possible this evening as a cold front moves through.
A few strong storms are possible this evening as a cold front moves through.(WSMV)

Overnight, Southeastern portions of the Mid State could still have lingering storms. These should clear by daybreak tomorrow as the cold front finally clears our area. High temperatures for most, by the afternoon, will only make it into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with decent sunshine.

Wednesday features more sunshine as high pressure dominates the area. Highs will still be in the low 80s, but middle 80s return for Thursday.

Temperatures continue climbing into Friday. Areas like Nashville will be back around 90 degrees which is closer to average. That heat continues into the weekend.

NEXT WEEKEND

Plenty of sunshine is likely through the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will hover in the lower 90s and the humidity makes a return. Feels like temperatures could be near 100°.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Shootout turns deadly at Nashville gas station
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week then drying out
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today