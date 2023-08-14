First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with a cold front bringing us a line of showers and storms through the Mid State this morning.

In the first half of our morning, the highest severe threat is along and west of I-65, and by the second half of the morning, storms will move into the Cumberland Plateau. Heavy rain and damaging winds gusts will remain the main threats with any storm.

We’ll mostly dry things out for the rest of the day, but I still won’t totally rule out another storm east of I-65 popping up even into the evening. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with a heat index near if not over 100°.

WONDERFUL WEATHER RETURNS

Following the passing of our cold front today, get ready for a wonderful stretch of weather through the rest of this week and into the weekend!

It will start with a big cooldown tomorrow and Wednesday with temperatures struggling to even get back near 80 both days. We’ll have great clearing which means a good deal of sunshine to expect through mid-week.

We’ll start to warm things back up on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Heat returns to end the week and through the weekend with highs near and into the 90s Friday through Sunday.

Each day looks dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few fair-weather clouds mixing in.

