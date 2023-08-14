First Alert Forecast: Spotty strong - severe storms possible for some late today & tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spotty strong - severe storms will likely develop this evening. We’ll get to enjoy some heat & humidity relief for a few days, starting on Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

As a sharp cold front slides through Middle Tennessee this evening, spotty showers & thunderstorms will develop. A few could become strong - severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Storms will not be as widespread as this past weekend, so many areas will be missed by rain altogether.

A few strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Mid State this evening. (WSMV)

Late this evening, storms should thicken in coverage over southeastern Middle Tennessee. There, waves of precipitation may become persistent enough to lead to some brief, localized flooding of poor drainage areas.

By sunrise Tuesday, rain will have cleared Middle Tennessee.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Cooler and less humid air will begin to move into the Mid State on Tuesday. The deeper into the day we go, the more the air will dry out. Temperatures will peak a full 10 degrees below average in the afternoon, under a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday will feature similar temperatures and humidity to Tuesday, so be sure to enjoy the refreshing change if you’re able.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

We’ll have more sunshine on Thursday and Friday than on Tuesday and Wednesday. While humidity will remain in check, temperatures will bounce back some into the mid-upper 80s and then low 90s.

Still, through this period, we expect no rain.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Dry conditions will remain firmly in control of our weather. Meanwhile, the especially intense heat the southern and central Plains have endured through much of this summer will begin to overspread Middle Tennessee.

Count on highs Sunday and Monday to be in the mid 90s. Some upper 90s may even develop along the Tennessee River on Monday.

Even hotter weather will take over for Tuesday of next week & beyond.

