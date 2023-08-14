Expert: How to check your house for damage after severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roofs across Middle Tennessee were tested over the weekend after multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds.

Tim Coyle, with Bone Dry Roofing, shared advice on how homeowners should check for any damage, like loose or flapping shingles.

“If you can get in your attic, it is crucial to try and get up in there and see if you have any active leaks or if you can see daylight coming through,” Coyle said.

If you suspect any damage was done to your roof, most contractors, including Bone Dry Roofing, offer free inspections. Coyle said another tell-tale sign it’s time to call a professional, is if your roof looks shiny in the daylight, which could mean the fiberglass mat underneath the shingles is exposed.

“We’ve been dealing with leaks, blown off shingles, damage to siding, gutters, and a lot of other exterior work,” Coyle said. “It’s kind of been a rollercoaster coming out of spring into summertime, how weather can be a little unpredictable at times.”

Given the full range of Tennessee weather, Coyle encourages homeowners to keep their roofs in prime shape, so that severe weather doesn’t result in more expensive repairs and damage.

“Think about the fact that [your roof] is what’s covering all of your belongings,” Coyle said. “We like to say we’re in the business of asset protection. We put on a nice dry roof for you, we’re protecting all of your assets that go on underneath that.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.