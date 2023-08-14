Desperate search for family pets after Mt. Juliet apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people who live at an apartment complex in Mt. Juliet are desperately searching for their pets after a fire destroyed their building.

Lex LaRocca lost her entire third-floor apartment and all her belongings in the Saturday afternoon fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet. Even so, she said the only thing she is focused on right now is finding her Sphinx cats, Coco and Tilly.

“That’s all I care about,” LaRocca said. “Of course, I want help to get back on my feet, but if everybody can keep an eye out for the cats and contact us as soon as they see them, that’s all I want.”

Another family impacted, the Schotsch family, lived on the second floor of the building. They were not home when the fire started, but all four of their pets were.

Firefighters successfully rescued their dog and one of their cats off their balcony. On Sunday night, while he was searching, Dustin Schotsch found another one of their cats near the complex. The family said they are still missing their calico cat, who has only three feet.

“We’re still on the lookout for our last cat,” Dustin said. “Our belongings aren’t super important to us right now. We just want our last baby.”

In total, 24 apartment units were destroyed by the fire. Residents said they were told there are 20 open units they can move into as soon as the end of the week.

Most of these people lost everything they owned and are left with only the clothes they were wearing at the time of the fire.

“It’s a lot of people that are displaced, and without stuff, so we all need help,” LaRocca said. “There are men, there’s women, there’s children, and we all need assistance. So, if there’s anything that anybody can do, we are accepting the help, and the Glass Creek office is open for donations.”

Those who wish to donate to the respective families can use these GoFundMe links to help both Lex LaRocca and the Schotsch family.

To assist those impacted, Mt. Juliet police and fire officials have coordinated with MJ4Hope to create the Glass Creek Relief Fund. Money donated to the fund will directly benefit people and families displaced by the fire.

Officials said they are working to speak with everyone affected to understand their needs.

To donate, click here or visit MJ4Hope’s website. For those who would like to donate by check, donations can be sent to MJ4Hope’s mailing address: 1483 N Mt. Juliet Rd #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

