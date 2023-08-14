Deadly crash involving 6 vehicles closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving six vehicles that caused all eastbound lanes to shut down in Kingston Springs on Friday morning.

According to THP, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 186, near the Mt. Pleasant Road overpass.

THP confirmed that 57-year-old Latonya Kizart died when a large semi, driven by 28-year-old Wyatt Lester, failed to stop for traffic and slammed into the Lexus 350 she was in from behind. The driver of the Lexus, 55-year-old Garland Kizart, was injured in the crash. The semi came to rest in the median. Lester suffered injuries from the collision.

The Lexus struck two more vehicles after being hit from behind, THP reports. Two other vehicles hit each other as a result of the first series of crashes, but no other injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Fairview exit ramp.

Charges are pending against Lester, who was driving the semi that started the chain reaction of crashes.

Several cars and semi truck crashed early Friday mornig resuliting in one fatality. (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.