Blood Assurance seeking O-positive donations after recent traumas deplete supply

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Due to “recent traumas,” Blood Assurance says it’s in dire need of O-positive donations.

The nonprofit says its community blood supply has been diminished in the last week, and multiple emergency room patients at area hospitals needed a “considerable number of units in order to survive.”

Blood Assurance adds that, as of Monday, the blood bank had about a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood on its shelves.

“While we welcome everyone to donate at this time, we are in critical need of those with O-positive blood,” said Dr. Liz Culler, Blood Assurance’s chief medical officer. “38% of the population is O-positive, making it the most common blood type. We know plenty of those folks are out there and we need them now.”

Blood Assurance is offering a $50 digital gift card to all type-O donors who give double red cells through the end of August.

“Additionally, any type-O donor who has given blood since May 1 will get the same gift card if they come back and donate now. All blood donors will also receive two complimentary tickets to September’s Nashville Home Show at Music City Center,” Blood Assurance said.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

