4 Putnam Co. inmates treated after overdosing on fentanyl
The sheriff’s office says their investigation remains ongoing.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several inmates at the Putnam County jail are being treated after allegedly overdosing, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said four inmates were recently taken to a local hospital for treatment following overdoses of fentanyl.
All four are believed to have suffered no serious injuries from the overdoses. The sheriff’s office says their investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
