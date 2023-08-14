3 injured in Nashville apartment complex shooting

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at 370 Wallace Road around 1:50 a.m.

Authorities reported three adult victims with at least one critical injury.

A suspect is not in custody according to MNPD.

