3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Shootout turns deadly at Nashville gas station
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.
Deadly crash involving 6 vehicles closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury
Fuel tanker crash shuts down Old Hickory Boulevard