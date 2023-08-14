2 arrested by SWAT officers after allegedly robbing several Nashville gas stations, Wing Stop restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are facing a slew of charges after allegedly robbing nine businesses in Nashville over the summer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the two men, David Saxton, 53, and Dejuan Hamilton, 26, were taken into custody by SWAT officers after refusing for several hours to come out of their house on Albee Drive on Monday.

Their vehicle, a red Nissan Murano, was under surveillance by an MNPD helicopter Sunday night when it was used in the robberies of two Mapco stores, one on Old Hickory Boulevard and the other on Andrew Jackson Parkway. The car was then driven to a home on Albee Drive, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and demanded the two come outside, which they refused. SWAT officers eventually made entry and arrested Saxton and Hamilton.

They are facing charges for Sunday night’s robberies and are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

Police said they’re believed to be involved in the robberies listed below, which will be presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury soon:

Wing Stop, 127 N. Gallatin Pike, July 22

Shell Market, 4800 Gallatin Pike, July 23

Mapco, 18 E. Thompson Lane, July 30

Exxon Market, 5430 Old Hickory Boulevard, August 2

Mapco, 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike, August 2

Wing Stop, 3300 Gallatin Pike, August 2

Shell Market, 4800 Gallatin Pike, August 6

