2 arrested by SWAT officers after allegedly robbing several Nashville gas stations, Wing Stop restaurants

Officers surrounded the home and demanded the two come outside, which they refused.
(WIFR)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are facing a slew of charges after allegedly robbing nine businesses in Nashville over the summer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the two men, David Saxton, 53, and Dejuan Hamilton, 26, were taken into custody by SWAT officers after refusing for several hours to come out of their house on Albee Drive on Monday.

Their vehicle, a red Nissan Murano, was under surveillance by an MNPD helicopter Sunday night when it was used in the robberies of two Mapco stores, one on Old Hickory Boulevard and the other on Andrew Jackson Parkway. The car was then driven to a home on Albee Drive, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and demanded the two come outside, which they refused. SWAT officers eventually made entry and arrested Saxton and Hamilton.

They are facing charges for Sunday night’s robberies and are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

Police said they’re believed to be involved in the robberies listed below, which will be presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury soon:

  • Wing Stop, 127 N. Gallatin Pike, July 22
  • Shell Market, 4800 Gallatin Pike, July 23
  • Mapco, 18 E. Thompson Lane, July 30
  • Exxon Market, 5430 Old Hickory Boulevard, August 2
  • Mapco, 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike, August 2
  • Wing Stop, 3300 Gallatin Pike, August 2
  • Shell Market, 4800 Gallatin Pike, August 6

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
WSMV Storm Threats
First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week

Latest News

Body of jet skier found at Tim's Ford Lake
Critical need for O-positive blood donations at Blood Assurance
TSU's president to retire at end of school year
Self-defense claim in deadly gas station shootout in Nashville
11th grader arrested for bringing gun to school in East Nashville