Two Mt. Juliet apartment fire victims ‘grateful’ to firefighters who saved them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two victims shared what happened after their apartment building caught fire and collapsed after their building’s roof was struck by lightning during Saturday’s severe storms.

The fire, which happened at the Glass Creek Apartments on Saturday afternoon, resulted in 24 units having to be displaced and a firefighter getting critical injuries.

Aaron Stanley and Brady Cross were part of the victims who were displaced.

“We were all inside and it was thunder storming outside and everything,” Stanley said. “We could hear the lightning hit and see the flash along the ground, but thought it was just close. We didn’t realize that it had actually been our apartment that had gotten struck.”

Cross said that after the lightning strike, the fire and chaos that ensued afterward happened so fast.

“We heard yelling,” Cross said. “And then people were banging on doors.”

When Stanley and Cross went outside that’s when they saw the Mt. Juliet Fire Department and all of the emergency crews on the scene.

Cross and Stanley then went back inside to grab their animals and whatever else they could before they ran outside.

Firefighters immediately began to try and put out the fire at building 400.

“You could see the flames coming over the roof of the building,” Stanley said.

All of the residents inside the building and other nearby buildings were told to evacuate.

“All plastic started to bend and then it all finally just started to cave in,” Cross said.

Three firefighters were inside when the building started to collapse. Two were able to make it out safely, but one got crushed under the debris. The firefighter was taken to a local emergency room in a police unit and was then rushed to Skyline Medical Center.

“I’m definitely praying for him because these firefighters did everything they could. (They) saved a lot of people and saved a lot of people’s stuff. I’m very grateful,” Stanley said.

Police said 24 units of people are now without a home and that American Red Cross will be working to help everyone affected.

Mt. Juliet Apartment Fire at the Glass Creek Apartments

