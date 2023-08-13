Two arrested in connection to car burglaries, gun thefts

The teenage girl had prior arrests with similar cases.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested early Saturday morning in connection to auto burglary and gun theft warrants, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Aliecia McKnight, 18, was found after officers saw her and 20-year-old Charles Hildreth driving out of a parking lot onto Briley Parkway.

Officers tried to stop the car, but McKnight and Hildreth sped up and tried to get away. They crashed on the Hickory Hollow exit off I-24.

After they crashed, McKnight and Hildreth ran away from the car, according to police. They were both caught shortly after.

Two guns were found at the scene. One was stolen out of Dickson County. The Nissan Altima McKnight and Hildreth were driving was reported stolen out of Murfreesboro.

McKnight was charged with vehicle theft, theft of a firearm and evading arrest. She was booked on a $198,000 bond. Hildreth was charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle and evading arrest. He was booked on a $51,000 bond.

McKnight had a prior history of stealing cars and guns, according to Metro Police. On May 6, she was arrested for joyriding in a stolen Kia. In March she was arrested on charges of auto theft, two counts of gun theft, gun possession in commission of a dangerous felony and felony drug possession, according to Metro Police.

