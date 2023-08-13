New coupon book highlights Black businesses in Nashville

The Nashville Black Business Coupon Book features discounts from more than 70 businesses across Middle Tennessee.
By Jerry Shannon
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Black Business Month, and right now you can get your hands on a coupon book featuring entrepreneurs from all over Middle Tennessee.

“I felt like it was something that we needed. It was something that was unique, and I wanted to be able to showcase other businesses within our area,” Thomas Kelly, Creative Executive Director of Creative Soulz Printing said.

This is the second edition of the Nashville Black Business Coupon Book. An event celebrating its release was held Thursday inside Kreate Hub Nashville.

“A lot of the time, black businesses don’t have the support or the finances and resources that our counterparts have,” Kelly said. “So, we have to rely on ourselves, rely on our own income, and savings, and it’s just a lot harder for us to get off the ground.”

Creative Soulz Printing is the brains behind the book. It features more than 70 businesses ranging from apparel to entertainment, arts and crafts, restaurants, and travel.

“It’s something that brings us all together, and we can showcase a lot of different things, and a lot of creativity,” said Kelly.

You’ll find $1,000 in savings inside the coupon book and it’s good for a year. For more information click here.

