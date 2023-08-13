Nashville man arrested in connection to auto theft

The man was able to steal the car because the car was left unattended and running.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested on seven outstanding warrants, including auto theft and evading arrest, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Detectives with Metro Police got information that 30-year-old Jackie Cross, III was working on a car in the 3600 block of Echo Lane. When police got into the driveway, Cross ran away but was quickly taken into custody.

Cross had allegedly driven a stolen Nissan pickup to the location police found him. The truck had been taken from a Charlotte Pike convenience store in July after it had been left unoccupied and running with the keys in the ignition.

After a review of surveillance footage at the store, police identified Cross as the suspect.

On Friday police said they found .95 grams of meth, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia from the pickup truck.

Two days after the truck was stolen, an officer saw it going down Charlotte Pike and tried to stop the driver. However, Cross drove away.

Cross was charged with auto theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of meth and driving on a revoked license.

Cross was booked on a $42,000 bond.

In May 2023, Cross received a six-year probated sentence for felony and auto theft.

Metro Police added drivers remain easy targets when they leave their keys inside their cars.

