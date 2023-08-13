Metro Animal Care and Control asks for help after AC breaks

MACC is asking for anyone who is able to foster to stop by to help an animal in need.
Metro Nashville Animal Control AC out
Metro Nashville Animal Control AC out(Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) said they need help and will not be able to take more animals because their air conditioning stop working on Saturday.

“We are working to get it fixed,” MACC said in a Facebook post.

MACC is asking for anyone who is able to foster to stop by to help an animal in need.

“Right now, we cannot take more animals and are asking our community to help us care for animals through foster care,” MACC said. “Thank you so much to our community, who we know is eager to help so many of the animals in our care!”

