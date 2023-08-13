Massive tree falls, takes down power lines in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two homes in Germantown were narrowly missed after a massive tree fell just feet away from them.

Severe storms rocked Nashville and surrounding areas Saturday afternoon, and gusty winds took down a tree on Garfield Street and Fifth Avenue. The tree fell between two houses and took down powerlines with it, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Authorities have not released if injuries have been associated with the incident or when power will be restored for any affected buildings in the area.

