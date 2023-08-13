Massive tree falls, takes down power lines in Germantown

The tree fell between two houses during Saturday’s severe storms.
Tree falls near home
Tree falls near home(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two homes in Germantown were narrowly missed after a massive tree fell just feet away from them.

Severe storms rocked Nashville and surrounding areas Saturday afternoon, and gusty winds took down a tree on Garfield Street and Fifth Avenue. The tree fell between two houses and took down powerlines with it, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Authorities have not released if injuries have been associated with the incident or when power will be restored for any affected buildings in the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

