First Alert Forecast: Storms to start the week then drying out

After storms move through, we will then see dry conditions for a while
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple rounds of storms are possible Monday. Morning storms could be strong.

Gusty winds are possible in the morning as a line of storms moves through.
A line of storms will drop in from the northwest early tomorrow. These could bring strong to severe wind gusts and heavy downpours to the morning commute. The strongest storms likely form North of I-40. There will be dry time in the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s and very high humidity. As a cold front moves in by the evening, additional storms could form.

Drier and more comfortable weather returns Tuesday and carries us through next week. Highs will generally be in the 70s to near 80 on Tuesday. Temperatures will run well below average and the humidity drops as well.

Temperatures will stay well below average on Wednesday as well with highs in the lower 80s for most. Mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and the humidity returns. Those days also appear dry with sunshine.

Next weekend looks hot with highs in the lower 90s, but rain chances at this time are extremely low.

