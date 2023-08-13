First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Just like yesterday, some strong to severe storms will move through the Midstate.

The main areas that will be affected by today’s storms will be west of I-65. Heavy downpours that could lead to flooding and strong wind gusts will accompany any storms that develop. The main timeline is this afternoon between 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Otherwise, it will be a hot and humid day.

More strong to severe storms expected again today (none)

Another round of storms will roll through overnight, mainly in our northern counties, especially the Upper Cumberland Plateau. We may even see a few more isolated storms later in the day on Monday. It will be a very hot afternoon with highs in the low 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the 100s.

Nicer, drier weather returns Tuesday and carries us through next week.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

We will be back in the 80s Wednesday through Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will stay in the 60s.

The heat returns just in time for the weekend. 90s are expected again by Saturday.

