First Alert Forecast: More storms expected today

Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main threats.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Just like yesterday, some strong to severe storms will move through the Midstate.

The main areas that will be affected by today’s storms will be west of I-65. Heavy downpours that could lead to flooding and strong wind gusts will accompany any storms that develop. The main timeline is this afternoon between 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Otherwise, it will be a hot and humid day.

More strong to severe storms expected again today
More strong to severe storms expected again today(none)

Another round of storms will roll through overnight, mainly in our northern counties, especially the Upper Cumberland Plateau. We may even see a few more isolated storms later in the day on Monday. It will be a very hot afternoon with highs in the low 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the 100s.

Nicer, drier weather returns Tuesday and carries us through next week.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

We will be back in the 80s Wednesday through Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will stay in the 60s.

The heat returns just in time for the weekend. 90s are expected again by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Middle Tennessee counties until 5:00 P.M.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms push through the Mid State
Piles of trash, infestation of gnats plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got...
Piles of trash, infestation of bugs plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got used to smelling it’
Metro Police
One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: More storms expected Sunday
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Middle Tennessee counties until 5:00 P.M.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms push through the Mid State
wsmv first alert forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast