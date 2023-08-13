Firefighter in ‘critical yet stable condition’, Mt. Juliet Fire Department says

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Fire Department gave an update on the firefighter’s condition who was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon when an apartment building collapsed on him.

The fire department posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon saying the firefighter is still in “critical yet stable condition.”

The firefighter was injured during Saturday’s Glass Creek Apartment fire. He was rushed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.“The Mt. Juliet Fire Department appreciates the overwhelming support and prayers concerning our wounded firefighter and our department as we work through the emotions of what transpired Saturday afternoon,” the fire department said in a statement on Twitter. “We ask for your continued support and prayers and appreciate the privacy given to the injured firefighters’ family, friends, and coworkers at this time.”

Update on Injured Firefighter From Glass Creek Apartments Fire pic.twitter.com/XNzklHlWi3 — Mt. Juliet Fire Department (@MtJulietFire) August 13, 2023

