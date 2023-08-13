Firefighter in ‘critical yet stable condition’, Mt. Juliet Fire Department says

The fire department posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after severe weather passed through the area.(Mary Santiago)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Fire Department gave an update on the firefighter’s condition who was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon when an apartment building collapsed on him.

The fire department posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon saying the firefighter is still in “critical yet stable condition.”

The firefighter was injured during Saturday’s Glass Creek Apartment fire. He was rushed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.“The Mt. Juliet Fire Department appreciates the overwhelming support and prayers concerning our wounded firefighter and our department as we work through the emotions of what transpired Saturday afternoon,” the fire department said in a statement on Twitter. “We ask for your continued support and prayers and appreciate the privacy given to the injured firefighters’ family, friends, and coworkers at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glass Creek Apartment complex caught on fire in Mt. Juliet on Saturday afternoon after...
Firefighter in critical condition after massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Middle Tennessee counties until 5:00 P.M.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms push through the Mid State
Piles of trash, infestation of gnats plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got...
Piles of trash, infestation of bugs plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got used to smelling it’
Metro Police
One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

Mt. Juliet apartment fire
Community shows support for residents impacted by Mt. Juliet apartment fire
After serving his sentence Kelsey will be on probation for three years.
Former Sen. Brian Kelsey sentenced
The car was left unattended and running.
Man arrested for auto theft in Nashville
The Nashville Black Business Coupon Book features discounts from more than 70 businesses across...
Nashville Black business coupons available