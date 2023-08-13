Community shows support for residents impacted by Mt. Juliet apartment fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet community members have banded together to help support and raise money for those affected by the devastating apartment fire over the weekend.

Mt. Juliet officials said lightning struck a Glass Creek apartment building, causing it to go up in flames during severe storms on Saturday. The fire destroyed 24 units in building 400, leaving many residents without a home.

To assist those impacted, Mt. Juliet police and fire officials have coordinated with MJ4Hope to create the Glass Creek Relief Fund. Money donated to the fund will directly benefit people and families displaced by the fire.

Officials said they are working to speak with everyone affected to understand their needs.

To donate, click here or visit MJ4Hope’s website. For those who would like to donate by check, donations can be sent to MJ4Hope’s mailing address: 1483 N Mt. Juliet Rd #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

