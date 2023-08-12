One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee

The child was located with her non-custodial father with the help of License Plate Readers in Tennessee.
Metro Police
Metro Police(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CASSATT, S.C. (WSMV) - An abducted one-year-old out of South Carolina was found safely with her non-custodial father in Tennessee, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday afternoon, the infant was reported taken out of the Cassatt area. Police said she was taken by her non-custodial father, a registered sex offender in Illinois, sometime earlier in the day.

As police began to issue an Amber Alert, License Plate Readers (LPRs) picked up the suspect’s location in Tennessee. Police said the suspect’s vehicle had previously been entered into the station’s nationwide computer system.

Tennessee State Troopers located the father in a grocery store parking lot and took him into custody, according to Kershaw County police. The infant was safely returned to her mother.

“This multi-jurisdictional team work coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible.” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case.”

The father is facing a kidnapping charge, according to police.

