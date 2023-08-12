Murfreesboro to host Peach Cobbler Festival

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro is set to host its second annual Peach Cobbler Festival this weekend.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, boutiques and nearly 100 vendors. Think your peach cobbler has what it takes? A cobbler taste test will begin at 9 a.m., and the winner will take home a whopping $600. Second place will receive $300 and third place will receive $150.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the Lane Agri-Park on Saturday. Indoor and outdoor venues will be available for festival-goers.

The Peach Cobbler Festival is free and open to the public and will have free parking on site.

