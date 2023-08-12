‘He shot at me with a lot of anger’: woman hurt in bank shooting recounts terrifying moments

“He wanted to kill me. He came to kill me, but God is big, and he saved me,” the victim said.
A woman said she thought she was going to die during a shooting at an Antioch bank Thursday morning.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Stephenie told WSMV4 she was depositing money at the Bank of America drive-thru ATM to send to her family back in Venezuela when an 18-year-old ran up to her car and pointed a gun at her head without saying a word. When she tried to move, the man shot her in the shoulder.

“I remember his face,” Stephenie said through a translator. “He showed me his teeth and the anger in his eyes. He shot at me with a lot of anger, like I did something to him. I cried and I barely slept last night. He pointed at me in my face. He wanted to kill me. He came to kill me, but God is big, and he saved me.”

All Stephenie could think about during the incident were her twins. She was concerned about who would take care of them after she died, and even called her husband to talk with him one last time.

Stephenie said she was able to drive across the street and screamed for help. Someone called 911 and medics were able to stop the bleeding and take her to the hospital.

Doctors told Stephenie she was lucky because the bullet did not hit any major arteries and went straight through her shoulder bone. She is now in a brace with bandages over the wounds and is thankful her children were not sitting in the back seat of the car where the bullet came to a rest.

She considered the bank to be dangerous at night, but never thought something like this would happen there during the day because of all the security cameras at the bank. Stephenie is now scared to go back there or even carry cash on her.

“I don’t know what I am going to do now,” Stephenie said through a translator. “I am very scared. I talked with my husband about selling the car because what if he knows about the license tag, if he knows my face, if he knows where I live. I don’t know what it is going to be like in my life from now.”

Metro Police said the gunman’s mother called them to report her son after seeing him with a gun. He is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond on aggravated assault charges.

