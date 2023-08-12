First Alert Forecast: More storms expected Sunday

Damaging winds could accompany any storm
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Storms could once again contain damaging winds on Sunday

Damaging winds could accompany any storms on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Severe weather is now well displaced to our East this evening. The sun will come back out in many areas and the threat for severe weather is over for the rest of today.

There may be an isolated shower or storm tonight, but most will wake up dry on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to start out, but many folks will see highs in the lower 90s with very muggy conditions as well. Storms will develop through the afternoon, they will be scattered in nature. Damaging winds are possible with any stronger storms. Have ways to receive warnings.

Early in the morning on Monday, a complex of storms could move through the Northwest part of the Mid State. A cold front will move through later in the day and could spark more storms. The strongest storms could also contain damaging winds. Highs will be in the 90s.

Once the cold front exits, we get some much needed improvement. The humidity and Temperatures drop. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the low to middle 80s. The humidity returns as well on Thursday.

A week cold front comes through Friday. Clouds could briefly thicken up, but the chance of rain is low at this time. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday will also be partly cloudy with highs near 90.

