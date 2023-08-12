First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with some storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend will be very hot and extremely humid with a few strong storms possible each day.

Today’s storms will mainly be in the late morning hours to the early afternoon. Heavy downpours and gusty wind can be expected. It wont rain all day. There will be plenty of dry times, especially in Nashville and areas west. High temperatures will be around 90º but it could feel more like the triple digits outside with the humidity factored in.

Another hot and humid day again Sunday with more morning storms. Most of the rain we’ll see will be wrapped up by lunchtime, but there could be a few isolated showers and storms that will last through the late afternoon/early evening.

Monday will be even hotter with high temperatures climbing to the mid 90s. Most all of the day will be dry, but a cold front will pass through late Monday night into Tuesday morning that will bring in more showers and storms. This will really cool off our temperatures heading into the week.

Tuesday’s highs will only top out in the 70s with lows falling into the 50s and 60s early Wednesday morning. It will be partly cloudy. Wednesday will also stay cool in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon.

It will be a touch warmer Thursday and Friday, but highs will remain below average in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Lows stay in the 60s.

