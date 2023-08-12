Beloved Pickett County marina vows to rebuild after fire destroys its store, office

MONROE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sunset Marina began cleaning up on Friday after a destructive fire which injured two of its staff members.

Tom Allen, the co-owner of Sunset Marina, was back at his Dale Hollow Lake business assessing the damage after a houseboat ran into a fuel pump Thursday evening, causing an explosion. The fire destroyed the marina’s store and main office.

Allen was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The marina’s general manager, Brad Richardson, suffered second-degree burns but is expected to be OK, Allen said. Nobody else was injured.

“Very very fortunate. If you’d have heard the explosion and seen the fireball and how quickly fire engulfed the building, it was really amazing that everybody got out and everybody is safe,” Allen said.

Dozens of volunteers and marina workers got to work Friday morning clearing debris. Many people brought water, drinks, and food to Allen and his team.

“It’s been the most humbling experience,” Allen said. “Everybody has been so gracious and it’s just been so humbling. It does soften the blow when you see the community care so much to help so many people.”

Despite the damage to the marina, it was still fulfilling boat rentals on Friday. As Allen searches for a path forward, he knows one thing - that he will rebuild.

He is thankful for the firefighters who kept the damage from reaching other parts of the marina, including the restaurant, which was spared.

“We will rebuild, the remaining part of this summer may be a little inconvenience to folks, but we will rebuild,” Allen said.

