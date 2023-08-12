Apartments catch fire in Mt. Juliet

The police department urged residents to evacuate the building immediately.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are working to put out an apartment fire in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that the Glass Creek Apartments were on fire. Police specified building 400 was currently on fire, and building 500 was evacuated as a precaution.

Police urged residents to evacuate the building immediately.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to I-40 East in Dickson County and remained on...
TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.
Deadly crash closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Hip Hop Hooray
Amazon celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with community service events in Nashville
Metro Police
One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee
Cutting and peeling peaches (generic)
Murfreesboro to host Peach Cobbler Festival
The second annual Hip Hop Horray community service initiative kicked off Friday with a mural in...
Mural commemorates 50 years of hip-hop