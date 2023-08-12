Apartments catch fire in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are working to put out an apartment fire in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that the Glass Creek Apartments were on fire. Police specified building 400 was currently on fire, and building 500 was evacuated as a precaution.

Police urged residents to evacuate the building immediately.

MJAlert: Glass Creek Apartment Fire- 400 building is currently on fire. The 500 building was evacuated as a precaution. 1200 building no affected. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 12, 2023

