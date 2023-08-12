Amazon celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with community service events in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a push happening in Nashville to bridge the gap between hip-hop music and community service.

Amazon’s second annual “Hip Hop Hooray” community service initiative kicked off Friday with a mural in North Nashville.

“Amazon is a global company that is always looking for incredible ways to make a strong impact in the areas where our employees live and work,” Divina Mims, Amazon’s Regional Public Relations Manager, said.

The online retail company is working with non-profit organizations like CAN’D Aid, Trap Garden and the National Museum of African American Museum to construct a permanent fixture that celebrates hip-hop.

Well-known Nashville artist Woke3 said this is more than just graffiti on a wall.

“I think that my work is just being able to show a positive representation of hip-hop, a real representation of the culture,” said Woke3.

He wanted to create something that speaks to the community in different ways.

“You get to see the movements, the colors, the flow, the language,” Woke3 said. “Like the concepts, you see all of that in the work.”

The mural is called “Hill Hop” and Woke3 hopes other artists will use art to help keep hip-hop alive.

If it inspires some younger generations to be able to take up the mural work, or take up graffiti art, and want to go out and spread the word, a message, or whatever they feel. It’s going to keep it moving forward,” Woke3 said.

Saturday, volunteers will put together 100 bikes and they will stuff reusable lunch totes with school supplies and food donated by Amazon. This will benefit first graders at Robert Churchwell Elementary School.

“It’s really important to know that things like this are only possible when people have passion and we really lean into that passion,” Mims said.

