Amazon celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with community service events in Nashville

Amazon is behind a mural being installed in North Nashville as well as a back-to-school drive for students at Robert Churchwell Elementary School.
The second annual Hip Hop Horray community service initiative kicked off Friday with a mural in North Nashville.
By Jerry Shannon
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a push happening in Nashville to bridge the gap between hip-hop music and community service.

Amazon’s second annual “Hip Hop Hooray” community service initiative kicked off Friday with a mural in North Nashville.

“Amazon is a global company that is always looking for incredible ways to make a strong impact in the areas where our employees live and work,” Divina Mims, Amazon’s Regional Public Relations Manager, said.

The online retail company is working with non-profit organizations like CAN’D Aid, Trap Garden and the National Museum of African American Museum to construct a permanent fixture that celebrates hip-hop.

Well-known Nashville artist Woke3 said this is more than just graffiti on a wall.

“I think that my work is just being able to show a positive representation of hip-hop, a real representation of the culture,” said Woke3.

He wanted to create something that speaks to the community in different ways.

“You get to see the movements, the colors, the flow, the language,” Woke3 said. “Like the concepts, you see all of that in the work.”

The mural is called “Hill Hop” and Woke3 hopes other artists will use art to help keep hip-hop alive.

If it inspires some younger generations to be able to take up the mural work, or take up graffiti art, and want to go out and spread the word, a message, or whatever they feel. It’s going to keep it moving forward,” Woke3 said.

Saturday, volunteers will put together 100 bikes and they will stuff reusable lunch totes with school supplies and food donated by Amazon. This will benefit first graders at Robert Churchwell Elementary School.

“It’s really important to know that things like this are only possible when people have passion and we really lean into that passion,” Mims said.

You can register here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to I-40 East in Dickson County and remained on...
TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.
Deadly crash closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Metro Police
One-year-old missing out of South Carolina found safely in Tennessee
Cutting and peeling peaches (generic)
Murfreesboro to host Peach Cobbler Festival
The second annual Hip Hop Horray community service initiative kicked off Friday with a mural in...
Mural commemorates 50 years of hip-hop
Aerial Recovery personnel helped three people on Maui with an hour of arriving on the island.
Local group will help with wildfire recovery efforts