West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes across Nashville, health department says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes across Davidson County through testing by the Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division.

The health dept. says 30 of its 40 sites across Nashville have returned at least one pool positive with West Nile Virus since they began testing in May.

No human cases, locally, have been reported at this time.

The health department shared the following tips when dealing with mosquitoes:

Steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas include:

Reducing or eliminating all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerating ornamental pools or stocking them with Gambusia fish, which feed on mosquito larvae.

Applying mosquito dunks (larvicide) in standing water areas on your property.

Cutting back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitos can easily hide.

Health officials also recommend taking personal protective measures to help prevent mosquito bites, including:

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Wearing a mosquito repellent approved for use by the CDC, including products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wearing shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Making sure windows and doors have screens in good repair.

